MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €240.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €240.00 ($279.07) price target from investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s current price.

MTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €243.00 ($282.56) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays set a €281.00 ($326.74) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($302.33) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €276.00 ($320.93) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €238.06 ($276.82).

Shares of MTX traded down €11.60 ($13.49) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €217.90 ($253.37). The stock had a trading volume of 393,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €273.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €251.77. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €186.90 ($217.33) and a twelve month high of €289.30 ($336.40). The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

