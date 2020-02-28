Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $12.77 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.8% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $11,349,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.27.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.48. 19,818,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,437,829. The firm has a market cap of $378.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

