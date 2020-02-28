Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

MUSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 6.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,841,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 17.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 80.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 30,760 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 5.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $95.65 on Friday. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $121.24. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

