Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Posts Earnings Results

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mylan updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,172,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,718. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Mylan alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Swann lowered Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mylan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.