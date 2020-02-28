Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 349.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,674 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 31.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 610,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 12.2% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MYGN traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $17.34. 23,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,159. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

MYGN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.16.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $85,904.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Phd Gilbert purchased 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,016.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

