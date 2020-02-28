Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,088 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Myriad Genetics worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter worth $44,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 583.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $164,000.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $85,904.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Phd Gilbert acquired 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

MYGN stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,886. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.99. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $48.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MYGN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.16.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

