Nano Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.32 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00008774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, RightBTC, Gate.io and Nanex. Nano has a market capitalization of $102.08 million and $4.32 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,733.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.12 or 0.02646963 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.61 or 0.03614633 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00691895 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00784097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00086738 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029786 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00588347 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Binance, Kucoin, CoinEx, Mercatox, RightBTC, OKEx, Coindeal, Nanex, Gate.io, Koinex and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

