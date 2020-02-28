Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Position Lessened by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,687 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Natera worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,562.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,191,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,908,000 after acquiring an additional 425,079 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth $12,535,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth $4,829,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 95,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

In other news, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $3,769,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 280,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,563,263.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 16,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $600,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,461 shares in the company, valued at $44,836,811.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,788 shares of company stock worth $11,165,928. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. BidaskClub lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.90. 1,637,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,914. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26. Natera Inc has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 228.54% and a negative net margin of 41.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.