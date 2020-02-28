National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 796 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allergan by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,205 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Allergan during the third quarter worth about $605,844,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allergan by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Allergan by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,395,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,695,000 after acquiring an additional 764,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Allergan during the third quarter worth about $219,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGN traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.67. 4,951,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,255. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.66.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

AGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.72.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

