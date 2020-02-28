National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,142 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 358.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.13. 3,849,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,650. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $60.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.