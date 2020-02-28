National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,668,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,723,000. Finally, Brightworth boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 35,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $879,903.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,840.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total transaction of $1,412,380.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,725.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $6,046,457. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded down $3.51 on Friday, hitting $156.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,048,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,171. Deere & Company has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.65.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

