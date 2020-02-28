National Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,852 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KEY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 21,649,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,724,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.