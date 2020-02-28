National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $6,857,000. Bank of The West boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 237,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 41.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 27.4% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

Shares of USB traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 24,626,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,021,762. The firm has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.91 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.