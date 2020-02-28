National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 128.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD stock traded down $6.45 on Friday, hitting $159.69. 3,827,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $155.47 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.23 and a 200 day moving average of $182.49.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

