National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,630 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Shore Capital lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,107,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.76%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

