National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,741 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ABB by 54.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 4.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.64. 5,913,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,297. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.16.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. ABB’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABB shares. UBS Group raised ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays started coverage on ABB in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

