National Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 25,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $826,408.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 361,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,678,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,045 shares of company stock worth $13,550,753. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,199,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,977. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day moving average is $93.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.