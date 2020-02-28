National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,633 Shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of EAGLE POINT CR/COM worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ECC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.45. 741,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,886. The stock has a market cap of $336.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.57. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.94%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

