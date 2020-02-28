National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,515 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 116.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.24. 1,727,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,286. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 53.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPC. Stephens boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

