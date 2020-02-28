National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,472 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth $41,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NYSE GIS traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $49.00. 10,112,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,781,606. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.20. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

