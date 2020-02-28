National Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 10,997.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,809,000 after acquiring an additional 339,706 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 400,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,864,000 after acquiring an additional 292,927 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Biogen by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after acquiring an additional 222,250 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after acquiring an additional 158,593 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Biogen by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 542,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,953,000 after acquiring an additional 118,511 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.85.

BIIB stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.39. 2,396,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,786. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.48. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

