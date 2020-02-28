National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8,685.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 49,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,421,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,035. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.41 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.