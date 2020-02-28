National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after buying an additional 454,016 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 948,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,476,000 after purchasing an additional 96,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.83.

APD stock traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.61. 2,342,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.07. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.00 and a 12 month high of $257.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

