National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after buying an additional 888,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,139,000 after buying an additional 2,103,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,609,000 after buying an additional 990,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after buying an additional 1,323,754 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,820,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,912,000 after buying an additional 552,223 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE DUK traded down $3.29 on Friday, hitting $91.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,906,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,101. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.07.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.31.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.