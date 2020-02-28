National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.54.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$3.19 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$3.00 and a 12 month high of C$10.42. The stock has a market cap of $940.58 million and a PE ratio of -2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.63.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.15%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

