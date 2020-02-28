National Bank Financial Boosts Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$20.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TCL.A. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Transcontinental stock traded down C$0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting C$16.22. 719,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.78. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$12.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.31.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

