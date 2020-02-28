National Bank Financial Comments on Capstone Mining Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capstone Mining in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

TSE CS opened at C$0.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.03 million and a PE ratio of -14.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.62.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot acquired 71,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,620,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,834,575.40.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

