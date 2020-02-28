National Bank Financial Cuts Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$1.60

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$1.85 to C$1.60 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 83.91% from the company’s current price.

TCW has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$1.30 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.30 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.30 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.24.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock traded up C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$0.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,010. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $224.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.20. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$0.71 and a 52 week high of C$1.73.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

