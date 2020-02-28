National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TELUS Co. (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $2.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.89. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday.

TSE T opened at C$50.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$52.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$45.69 and a 52 week high of C$55.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

