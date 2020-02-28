National Bank Financial Lowers Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$61.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.70.

PPL traded down C$1.39 on Friday, hitting C$48.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,608,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,578. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.71. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$45.44 and a 12-month high of C$53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total transaction of C$752,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,881.28. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,476,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$268,450.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

