National Bank Financial Reiterates Sector Perform Under Weight Rating for Aimia (TSE:AIM)

Aimia (TSE:AIM)‘s stock had its “sector perform under weight” rating restated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aimia’s FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AIM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aimia from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised Aimia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aimia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.00.

TSE AIM opened at C$3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Aimia has a 1-year low of C$2.99 and a 1-year high of C$4.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.52.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

