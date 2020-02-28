National Bank Financial Trims Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Target Price to C$51.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price target cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$49.50 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Parkland Fuel and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital boosted their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parkland Fuel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.22.

PKI stock traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$42.20. The company had a trading volume of 955,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,191. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion and a PE ratio of 21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. Parkland Fuel has a 12 month low of C$37.13 and a 12 month high of C$49.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.48.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

