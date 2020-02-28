National Bank Financial Trims Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Target Price to C$15.00

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shawcor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.90.

Shares of TSE SCL traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.45. Shawcor has a 12 month low of C$8.20 and a 12 month high of C$22.46. The firm has a market cap of $759.77 million and a P/E ratio of 11.23.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

