National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of National Bank worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in National Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Bank by 15.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Bank by 32.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in National Bank by 21.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 20.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBHC stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.96. 4,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NBHC shares. Stephens raised shares of National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

