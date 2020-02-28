National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.84% from the stock’s previous close.

National Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 65,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,568. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 18.78%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.