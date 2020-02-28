National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NA. CIBC lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$68.50 to C$72.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.35.

NA stock traded down C$1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$69.77. 3,543,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,127. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$73.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$68.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$60.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.01.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.94 billion. Analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 7.0100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian A. Davis sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.35, for a total value of C$4,557,911.40. Also, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.22, for a total value of C$562,770.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$997,488.43. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,792 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,500.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

