National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In other National Instruments news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,789 shares of company stock worth $390,936 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,283,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50,209 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.87. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 79.39%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.