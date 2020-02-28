NativeCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $124,485.00 (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, NativeCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and $124,485.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NativeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002264 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.22 or 0.02472173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00217353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00046679 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00128516 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin's total supply is 22,789,695 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io.

NativeCoin Coin Trading

NativeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

