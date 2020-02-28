NavCoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0929

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00001078 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit and cfinex. During the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. NavCoin has a total market cap of $6.32 million and $67,466.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004059 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000683 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00034875 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,001,765 coins. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, Poloniex, Cryptopia, cfinex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

