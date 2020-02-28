Neblio (NEBL) Market Capitalization Hits $9.81 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, Neblio has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $9.81 million and approximately $168,992.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00007272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00023934 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00015151 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00013179 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00020217 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005771 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,084,360 coins and its circulating supply is 15,491,977 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

