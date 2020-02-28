Nectar (NEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.62 Million

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Nectar has a total market cap of $6.62 million and approximately $518.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nectar coin can now be bought for about $0.0804 or 0.00000918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $7.50, $50.98 and $32.15. Over the last seven days, Nectar has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00040791 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00070222 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000809 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,793.00 or 1.00467240 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00063523 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000423 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001283 BTC.

About Nectar

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nectar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

