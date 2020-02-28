Needham & Company LLC Increases NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $32.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, First Analysis raised NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2,753.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $34.97.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 503.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

