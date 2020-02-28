Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Nelnet worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NNI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $442,000. 36.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE:NNI traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,951. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.87. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $69.97. The company has a quick ratio of 64.22, a current ratio of 64.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $288.11 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.