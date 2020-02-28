NEM (XEM) Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Crex24, Bittrex and Kuna. NEM has a total market cap of $450.97 million and approximately $39.18 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEM has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

About NEM

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official website is nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinbe, Crex24, B2BX, OpenLedger DEX, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Coinsuper, Poloniex, Iquant, Indodax, COSS, Exrates, Bithumb, Kryptono, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Koineks, Huobi, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Zaif, OKEx, Cryptopia, Upbit, BTC Trade UA, Cryptomate, Kuna and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

