Neo (NEO) Price Reaches $11.31 on Top Exchanges

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $11.31 or 0.00130503 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and Bitinka. In the last seven days, Neo has traded down 19% against the dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $797.53 million and $779.01 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Livecoin, Coinnest, Tidebit, OKEx, Gate.io, Ovis, Bibox, CoinBene, Huobi, COSS, Switcheo Network, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, BitMart, Upbit, Cobinhood, ZB.COM, Bitbns, CoinEx, Binance, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Koinex, CoinEgg, LBank, Liquid, Bitinka, Coinrail, Exrates, Allcoin, TDAX, Bittrex, BCEX, Coinsuper, Kucoin, DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

