NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by First Analysis

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was upgraded by stock analysts at First Analysis from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NEO. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.25. 4,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.05. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,691.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 127.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,925,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,263 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 7.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 14.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at $239,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.