Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) Announces Earnings Results

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.16 million for the quarter. Nephros had a negative net margin of 49.93% and a negative return on equity of 56.37%. Nephros updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEPH traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. 26,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,360. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58. Nephros has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $68.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Nephros alerts:

NEPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.