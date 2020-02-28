Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Receiving Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) have been trending extremely negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nestle earned a media sentiment score of -4.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Nestle's analysis:

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

NSRGF traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,987. Nestle has a twelve month low of $89.88 and a twelve month high of $114.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.85.

Nestle Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

