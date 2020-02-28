NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -4.40

News stories about NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) have been trending extremely negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NESTLE S A/S earned a media sentiment score of -4.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSRGY. BNP Paribas lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NESTLE S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $103.32 on Friday. NESTLE S A/S has a 1 year low of $90.33 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

