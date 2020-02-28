Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Reaches $0.0593 on Top Exchanges

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0593 or 0.00000680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and Crex24. Over the last week, Netbox Coin has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $282,014.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 74,762,685 coins and its circulating supply is 30,567,862 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal.

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

